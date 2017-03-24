Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) drives to the basket against the Charlotte Hornets during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) drives to the basket against the Charlotte Hornets during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Charlotte Hornets' Kemba Walker (15) is fouled as he drives against Cleveland Cavaliers' Deron Williams (31) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love (0) shoots over Charlotte Hornets' Cody Zeller (40) and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (14) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving, right, reacts to a foul as he drives past Charlotte Hornets' Frank Kaminsky, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Charlotte Hornets' Kemba Walker (15) drives against Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love (0) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 24, 2017. The Cavaliers won 112-105. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James, right, jumps over teammate Kyle Korver to defend against Charlotte Hornets' Cody Zeller, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 24, 2017. The Cavaliers won 112-105. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue, left, talks with LeBron James, right, and Iman Shumpert, center, during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 24, 2017. The Cavaliers won 112-105. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving (2) looks to pass against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 24, 2017. The Cavaliers won 112-105. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James dunks against Charlotte Hornets' Jeremy Lamb, right, and Frank Kaminsky, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 24, 2017. The Cavaliers won 112-105. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James, right, is fouled as he drives against Charlotte Hornets' Cody Zeller, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 24, 2017. The Cavaliers won 112-105. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)