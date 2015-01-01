Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving (2) drives past Milwaukee Bucks' Tony Snell (21) during the first half Wednesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) drives past Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the first half Wednesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Richard Jefferson (24) shoots over Milwaukee Bucks' Rashad Vaughn (20) during the first half Wednesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Milwaukee Bucks' Jabari Parker (12) passes the ball past Cleveland Cavaliers' Richard Jefferson (24) during the first half Wednesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) grabs a rebound ahead of Cleveland Cavaliers' Channing Frye (8) during the first half Wednesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Milwaukee Bucks' Tony Snell (left) fouls Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson during the first half Wednesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James, left, and Milwaukee Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon watch the ball during the second half Wednesday in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 113-102. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Milwaukee Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon (13) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) during the second half Wednesday in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 113-102. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Milwaukee Bucks' Greg Monroe and Cleveland Cavaliers' Channing Frye (left) and Mike Dunleavy (right) compete for a rebound during the second half of a game, Wednesday in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 113-102. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving (2) drives past Milwaukee Bucks' John Henson (31) during the first half Wednesday in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 113-102. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Milwaukee Bucks' Greg Monroe (left) and Cleveland Cavaliers' Mike Dunleavy watch the ball during the second half Wednesday in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 113-102. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Milwaukee Bucks' Rashad Vaughn (20) dunks against Cleveland Cavaliers' DeAndre Liggins (right) and Mike Dunleavy during the second half Wednesday in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 113-102. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Richard Jefferson is escorted off the court after being ejected during the second half against the Milwaukee Bucks, Wednesday in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 113-102. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)