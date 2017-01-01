Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (right) contratulates Tristan Thompson after he grabbed a rebound and drew a foul from the Indiana Pacers in the fourth quarter Wednesday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 113-104. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James writhes in pain after rolling his ankle against the Indiana Pacers in the second quarter Wednesday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Channing Frye blocks a shot by the Indiana Pacers' Kevin Seraphin in the first quarter Wednesday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Indiana Pacers' Monta Ellis (left) slaps the ball away from the Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyle Korver in the second quarter Wednesday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James floats past the basket guarded by the Indiana Pacers' Myles Turner in the second quarter Wednesday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving lays up a shot guarded by the Indiana Pacers' Glenn Robinson III in the first quarter Wednesday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James goes to the basket against the Indiana Pacers' Myles Turner in the first quarter Wednesday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving dribbles under Indiana Pacers' Al Jefferson in the first quarter Wednesday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving checks on LeBron James after he rolled his ankle against the Indiana Pacers' in the second quarter Wednesday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyle Korver guards the Indiana Pacers' Jeff Tague in the first quarter Wednesday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Channing Frye goes up to block a shot by the Indiana Pacers' Al Jefferson in the first quarter Wednesday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers' head coach Tyronn Lue directs his team against the Indiana Pacers in the second quarter Wednesday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving fends off the Indiana Pacers' Jeff Teague in the first quarter Wednesday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Indiana Pacers' Paul George goes to the basket guarded by the Cleveland Cavaliers' Channing Frye in the first quarter Wednesday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Richard Jefferson (right) faces off with the Indiana Pacers' Al Jeferson in the third quarter Wednesday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 113-104. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson dunks against the Indiana Pacers in the fourth quarter Wednesday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 113-104. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James reaches for a ball held by the Indiana Pacers' Jeff Teague in the fourth quarter Wednesday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 113-104. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James drives around the Indiana Pacers' Monta Ellis in the fourth quarter Wednesday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 113-104. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James responds to a call on the floor against the Indiana Pacers in the fourth quarter Wednesday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 113-104. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyle Korver sets up for a three point shot against the Indiana Pacers in the fourth quarter Wednesday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 113-104. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)