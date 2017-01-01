Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (left) drives to the basket against Boston Celtics forward Amir Johnson (90) during the first quarter Wednesday in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) shoots over Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas during the second quarter Wednesday in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard JR Smith (5) battles for a rebound against Boston Celtics guard Avery Bradley (left) during the first quarter Wednesday in Boston. At right is Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) drives to the basket past Boston Celtics guard Avery Bradley (left) and center Al Horford (42) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Wednesday in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (center) is surrounded by Boston Celtics players as he grabs a rebound during the first quarter Wednesday in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Channing Frye (8) battles for a rebound against Boston Celtics center Kelly Olynyk, (right) and guard Jaylen Brown (left) during the first quarter Wednesday in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (right) is fouled by Boston Celtics center Al Horford during the third quarter Wednesday in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)