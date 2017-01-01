Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Brooklyn Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie (8) defends against Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) during the first half Friday in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) shoots over Brooklyn Nets' Bojan Bogdanovic (44) during the first half Friday in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving (2) gestures while talking to a fan after shooting a three-point basket during the first half against the Brooklyn Nets, Friday in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love (0) is defended by Brooklyn Nets' Bojan Bogdanovic (44) during the first half Friday in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving (2) drives past Brooklyn Nets' Trevor Booker (35) as teammate Tristan Thompson (left) watches during the first half Friday in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) drives past Brooklyn Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie (8) and Trevor Booker (35) during the first half Friday in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Brooklyn Nets' Brook Lopez, front left, drives past Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love (center) and LeBron James (right) during the first half Friday in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) dunks during the first half against the Brooklyn Nets, Friday in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) dunks the ball during the first half Friday in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) passes away from Brooklyn Nets' Brook Lopez (11) during the first half Friday in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love (0) is fouled by Brooklyn Nets' Bojan Bogdanovic (44) during the second half Friday in New York. The Cavaliers won 116-108. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving (2) reacts after shooting a three point basket during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets Friday in New York. The Cavaliers won 116-108. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson, above, defends Brooklyn Nets' Sean Kilpatrick during the second half Friday in New York. The Cavaliers won 116-108. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) shoots over Brooklyn Nets' Caris LeVert (left) and Isaiah Whitehead, below, during the first half Friday in New York. The Cavaliers won 116-108. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)