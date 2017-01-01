Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James ends up with a beer bottle in his hand after running into a floor server while celebrating against the Toronto Raptors during the third quarter in Game 1 of second round playoff game Monday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. The Cavaliers beat the Raptors 116-105. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James puts the ball up between Toronto Raptors forward PJ Tucker and guard Norman Powell during the fourth quarter in Game 1 of second round playoff game Monday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. The Cavaliers beat the Raptors 116-105. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love and Cleveland Cavaliers guard JR Smith celebrate a three-pointer against the Toronto Raptors during the first quarter in Game 1 of second round playoff game Monday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving works around Toronto Raptors guard Norman Powell during the fourth quarter in Game 1 of second round playoff game Monday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. The Cavaliers beat the Raptors 116-105. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson anticipates a block against Toronto Raptors guard Norman Powell during the fourth quarter in Game 1 of second round playoff game Monday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. The Cavaliers beat the Raptors 116-105. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James guards Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan during the third quarter in Game 1 of second round playoff game Monday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. The Cavaliers beat the Raptors 116-105. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard JR Smith celebrates a three-pointer against the Toronto Raptors during the first quarter in Game 1 of second round playoff game Monday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James keeps the ball from Toronto Raptors forward DeMarre Carroll during the first quarter in Game 1 of second round playoff game Monday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan passes the ball while being double-teamed by Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James and Tristan Thompson during the second quarter in Game 1 of second round playoff game Monday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James celebrates a three-pointer against the Toronto Raptors during the third quarter in Game 1 of second round playoff game Monday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. The Cavaliers beat the Raptors 116-105. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2) looks down at Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry who fell during the second quarter in Game 1 of second round playoff game Monday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love keeps the ball away from Toronto Raptors forward PJ Tucker during the second quarter in Game 1 of second round playoff game Monday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving celebrates a three-pointer against the Toronto Raptors during the third quarter in Game 1 of second round playoff game Monday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. The Cavaliers beat the Raptors 116-105. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dahntay Jones dunks the ball against the Toronto Raptors during the fourth quarter in Game 1 of second round playoff game Monday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. The Cavaliers beat the Raptors 116-105. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan puts the ball up on Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson during the first quarter in Game 1 of second round playoff game Monday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving celebrates a three-pointer against the Toronto Raptors during the first quarter in Game 1 of second round playoff game Monday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James forces a pass from Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan during the second quarter in Game 1 of second round playoff game Monday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan shoots the ball against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving during the second quarter in Game 1 of second round playoff game Monday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. The Cavaliers beat the Raptors 116-105. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James shoots a three while Toronto Raptors forward DeMarre Carroll gets caught up guarding Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson during the third quarter in Game 1 of second round playoff game Monday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. The Cavaliers beat the Raptors 116-105. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Channing Frye holds the ball away from Toronto Raptors guard Cory Joseph during the second quarter in Game 1 of second round playoff game Monday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. The Cavaliers beat the Raptors 116-105. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James walks to high-five teammates after the final buzzer in Game 1 of second round playoff game Monday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. The Cavaliers beat the Raptors 116-105. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James high-five teammates as he takes the court against the Toronto Raptors for Game 1 of second round playoff game Monday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. The Cavaliers beat the Raptors 116-105. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
The Cleveland Cavaliers huddle-up before taking on the Toronto Raptors for Game 1 of second round playoff game Monday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. The Cavaliers beat the Raptors 116-105. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)