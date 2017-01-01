Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) drives between Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown (left) and center Kelly Olynyk during the first quarter of Game 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals, Wednesday in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson follows through on a dunk in front of Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) during the second quarter of Game 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals, Wednesday in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (left) drives for a layup in front of Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) during the second quarter of Game 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Cetlics, Wednesday in Boston.(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (left) and Boston Celtics forward Jae Crowder grab hold of each other during the second quarter of Game 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals, Wednesday in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson (left) celebrates with forward LeBron James after a basket during the second quarter of Game 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Cetlics, Wednesday in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2) shoots against Boston Celtics guard Terry Rozier (center) and center Al Horford during the second quarter of Game 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals, Wednesday in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Boston Celtics center Kelly Olynyk, left, and Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love vie for a rebound during the first quarter of Game 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals, Wednesday in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert, right, tips the ball as Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas shoots during the second quarter of Game 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals, Wednesday in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2) and Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) vie for a loose ball during the third quarter of Game 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Cetlics, Wednesday in Boston.(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Cleveland Cavaliers defenders Iman Shumpert (4), Tristan Thompson (13) and LeBron James (right) surround Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) as he tries to get off a shot during the second quarter of Game 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Cetlics, Wednesday in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (left) drives to the basket in front of Boston Celtics forward Jae Crowder during the second quarter of Game 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Cetlics, Wednesday in Boston.(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James shoots against Boston Celtics center Kelly Olynyk (41) during the first quarter of Game 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals, Wednesday in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (left) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love during the second quarter of Game 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals, Wednesday in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (left) defends Boston Celtics center Al Horford during the first quarter of Game 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals, Wednesday in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James drives between Boston Celtics forwards Amir Johnson, left, and Jae Crowder during the first quarter of Game 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals, Wednesday in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (center) drives against Boston Celtics guard Avery Bradley (left) and forward Jae Crowder (99) during the second quarter of Game 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals, Wednesday in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson (13) and Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart tangle during the third quarter of Game 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Cetlics, Wednesday in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson (13) follows through on a dunk in front of Boston Celtics center Kelly Olynyk (41) during the second quarter of Game 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals, Wednesday in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (right) shoots over Boston Celtics forward Jae Crowder during the second quarter of Game 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals, Wednesday in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Boston Celtics guard Avery Bradley drives against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyle Korver (26) during the first quarter of Game 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals, Wednesday in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James drives against Boston Celtics forward Jae Crowder (99) during the first quarter of Game 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals, Wednesday in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love shoots from under the basket as Boston Celtics forward Amir Johnson (90) defends during the first quarter of Game 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals, Wednesday in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) drives against Boston Celtics' Jae Crowder (99), Kelly Olynyk (41) and center Al Horford (42) during the first quarter of Game 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals, Wednesday in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) prepares to shoot as Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) defends during the first quarter of Game 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals, Wednesday in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James takes the floor for Game 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics, Wednesday in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown (7) drives past Cleveland Cavaliers forward Richard Jefferson (24) during the fourth quarter of Game 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals, Wednesday in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James waits at the scorers' table to enter the game during the first quarter of Game 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals, Wednesday in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas, front, drives into the defense of Cleveland Cavaliers forward Richard Jefferson during the fourth quarter of Game 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals, Wednesday in Boston.(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Boston Celtics players and coaches watch from the bench during the final minutes of Game 1 against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the NBA Eastern Conference finals, Wednesday in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) drives to the basket as Boston Celtics guard Avery Bradley (left) and forward Gerald Green (right) try to defend during the fourth quarter of Game 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals, Wednesday in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James leaves the court after Game 1 of the team's NBA Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics, Wednesday in Boston. The Cavaliers won 117-104. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)