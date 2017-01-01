Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Alonzo Gee (33) dunks during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic in Orlando, Fla., on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2013. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dion Waiters (3) dunks the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic in Orlando, Fla., on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2013. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard C.J. Miles (0) shoots over Orlando Magic forward Tobias Harris (12) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Orlando, Fla., on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2013. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dion Waiters (3) drives to the net past Orlando Magic forward DeQuan Jones (20) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic in Orlando, Fla., on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2013. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2) lays the ball up during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic in Orlando, Fla., on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2013. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay)
Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic (9) and Andrew Nicholson (44) can't stop Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2) lays the ball up during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic in Orlando, Fla., on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2013. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay)
