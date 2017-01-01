Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James, left, drives against Phoenix Suns' P.J. Tucker in the second half Thursday in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 118-103.(AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson (right) looks to pass against Phoenix Suns' Alex Len (21) in the first half Thursday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Phoenix Suns' TJ Warren (right) knocks the ball loose from Cleveland Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert in the first half Thursday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Phoenix Suns' Tyson Chandler (right) drives against Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson in the first half Thursday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker (right) is fouled by Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyle Korver in the first half Thursday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) drives past Phoenix Suns' Marquese Chriss (0) in the first half Thursday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Phoenix Suns' Marquese Chriss (0) dunks the ball against Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson (13) in the first half Thursday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Phoenix Suns' Brandon Knight (11) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers' Channing Frye (8) in the first half Thursday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Phoenix Suns' TJ Warren, right, passes over Cleveland Cavaliers' Channing Frye (8) in the second half Thursday in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 118-103. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving, right, passes against Phoenix Suns' Tyson Chandler (4) in the second half Thursday in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 118-103. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) looks up to dunk in the second half Thursday in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 118-103. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) passes against Phoenix Suns' TJ Warren (12) in the second half Thursday in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 118-103. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James, left, drives to the basket against Phoenix Suns' Dragan Bender, from Croatia, in the second half Thursday in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 118-103. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving (right) and Phoenix Suns' Eric Bledsoe watch as Irving's shot goes in the basket in the second half Thursday in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 118-103.(AP Photo/Tony Dejak)