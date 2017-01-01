Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving looks to pass a rebound against the New York Knicks in the first quarter on Thursday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyle Korver gets caught up in a play with New York Knicks forward Lance Thomas in the first quarter on Thursday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony and Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson battle for a rebound in the first quarter on Thursday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving grabs a rebound against New York Knicks forward Lance Thomas in the second quarter on Thursday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Derrick Williams goes for a rebound against the New York Knicks in the second quarter on Thursday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony warms up for the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday, at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony puts up a shot over Cleveland Cavaliers forward Derrick Williams in the second quarter on Thursday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyle Korver complains to a referee after a bad call against the New York Knicks in the second quarter on Thursday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Channing Frye blocks the shot of New York Knicks center Kyle O'Quinn in the first quarter on Thursday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony puts up a layup against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving in the first quarter on Thursday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James low-fives Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving entering the game against the New York Knicks on Thursday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
A Cavs employee slings t-shirts to fans during a timeout in the first quarter on Thursday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyle Korver wears a red X on his hand for slavery awareness during the game against the New York Knicks in the first quarter on Thursday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Derrick Williams takes the court after a timeout against the New York Knicks in the second quarter on Thursday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James shouts a play to his teammates against the New York Knicks in the second quarter on Thursday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving puts up a shot against New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony in the third quarter on Thursday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. The Cavaliers defeated the Knicks 119-103. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Richard Jefferson dunks the ball against the New York Knicks in the fourth quarter on Thursday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. The Cavaliers defeated the Knicks 119-103. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Derrick Williams dunks the ball against the New York Knicks in the fourth quarter on Thursday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. The Cavaliers defeated the Knicks 119-103. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
The Cleveland Cavaliers react to an offensive foul against Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James against the New York Knicks in the fourth quarter on Thursday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. The Cavaliers defeated the Knicks 119-103. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving drives the ball past New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose in the third quarter on Thursday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. The Cavaliers defeated the Knicks 119-103. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyle Korver high-fives Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James after Korver sunk a three in the third quarter on Thursday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. The Cavaliers defeated the Knicks 119-103. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James carries the ball against the New York Knicks in the third quarter on Thursday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. The Cavaliers defeated the Knicks 119-103. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith talks to New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony after the game on Thursday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. The Cavaliers defeated the Knicks 119-103. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kay Felder puts up a shot on New York Knicks guard Ron Baker in the fourth quarter on Thursday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. The Cavaliers defeated the Knicks 119-103. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)