Orlando Magic's Jameer Nelson (14) drives the lane past Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving (2) during the second quarter Friday, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
Orlando Magic's Arron Afflalo (4) goes in for a shot against Cleveland Cavaliers' Wayne Ellington during the second quarter Friday, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Dion Waiters goes in for a dunk against the Orlando Magic in the first quarter Friday, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving (2) grabs a rebound against Orlando Magic's Andrew Nicholson during the second quarter Friday, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Dion Waiters, left, shoots over Orlando Magic's Nikola Vucevic during the second quarter Friday, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Wayne Ellington (21) celebrates with Marreese Speights after a dunk against the Orlando Magic in the fourth quarter Friday, in Cleveland. Ellington scored 14 points off the bench in the Cavaliers' 119-108 win. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
Orlando Magic's Jameer Nelson (14) shoots between Cleveland Cavaliers' Luke Walton (4) and Shaun Livingston (14) in the fourth quarter Friday in Cleveland. Nelson had 15 points and 13 assists. The Cavaliers won 119-108. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
Orlando Magic's Nikola Vucevic, left, goes up for a rebound against Cleveland Cavaliers' Wayne Ellington in the third quarter Friday, in Cleveland. Vucevic led the Magic with 25 points. The Cavaliers won 119-108. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)