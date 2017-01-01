Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James celebrates a basket against the Indiana Pacers during the second half of Game 3 of a first-round NBA playoff series, Thursday in Indianapolis. The Cavaliers defeated the Pacers 119-114. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James makes a pass as Indiana Pacers' Myles Turner defends during the first half in Game 3 of a first-round NBA playoff series, Thursday in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson grabs a rebound above Indiana Pacers' Myles Turner (right) during the first half in Game 3 of a first-round NBA playoff series, Thursday in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Indiana Pacers' Kevin Seraphin shoots over Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James during the first half in Game 3 of a first-round NBA playoff series, Thursday in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving, right, works against Indiana Pacers' Jeff Teague during the first half in Game 3 of a first-round NBA playoff series, Thursday in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James goes to the basket against Indiana Pacers' Kevin Seraphin, left, during the first half in Game 3 of a first-round NBA playoff series, Thursday in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Cleveland Cavaliers' JR Smith shoots against Indiana Pacers' Paul George during the first half in Game 3 of a first-round NBA playoff series, Thursday in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue yells during the first half in Game 3 of the team's first-round NBA playoff series against the Indiana Pacers, Thursday in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James keeps the ball from Indiana Pacers' Paul George during the first half in Game 3 of a first-round NBA playoff series, Thursday in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Indiana Pacers' Myles Turner reacts after a dunk during the first half in Game 3 of a first-round NBA playoff series, Thursday in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Indiana Pacers' CJ Miles is fouled by Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James as he goes up for a shot during the first half in Game 3 of a first-round NBA playoff series, Thursday in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Indiana Pacers' Paul George shoots against Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James during the first half in Game 3 of a first-round NBA playoff series, Thursday in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James is defended by Indiana Pacers' Lance Stephenson during the first half in Game 3 of a first-round NBA playoff series, Thursday in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Channing Frye dunks against Indiana Pacers' Kevin Seraphin during the first half in Game 3 of a first-round NBA playoff series, Thursday in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Indiana Pacers' Paul George is defended by Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson during the first half in Game 3 of a first-round NBA playoff series, Thursday in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving shoots next to Indiana Pacers' Myles Turner during the first half in Game 3 of a first-round NBA playoff series, Thursday in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Indiana Pacers' Paul George reacts after hitting a shot during the first half in Game 3 of a first-round NBA playoff series, Thursday in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Indiana Pacers' Paul George tries to drive past Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James during the second half in Game 3 of a first-round NBA playoff series, Thursday in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Indiana Pacers' Lance Stephenson reacts during the second half in Game 3 of the team's first-round NBA playoff series against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Thursday in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James and JR Smith celebrate following Game 3 of the team's first-round NBA playoff series against the Indiana Pacers, Thursday in Indianapolis. Cleveland defeated Indiana 119-114. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James dunks during the second half in Game 3 of the team's first-round NBA playoff series against the Indiana Pacers, Thursday in Indianapolis. Cleveland defeated Indiana 119-114. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James dunks during the second half in Game 3 of a first-round NBA playoff series against the Indiana Pacers, Thursday in Indianapolis. Cleveland defeated Indiana 119-114. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Channing Frye (left) and JR Smith celebrate during the second half in Game 3 of a first-round NBA playoff series against the Indiana Pacers, Thursday in Indianapolis. Cleveland defeated Indiana 119-114. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)