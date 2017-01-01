Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (right) drives to the basket against Philadelphia 76ers' Justin Anderson in the first half Friday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James dunks the ball against Philadelphia 76ers' Richaun Holmes in the first half Friday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
From (second from left to right) Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James, Philadelphia 76ers' Tiago Splitter and Cavaliers' DeAndre Liggins battle for a rebound in the first half Friday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Philadelphia 76ers' Nik Stauskas (11) drives past Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving (2) in the first half Friday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Philadelphia 76ers' Dario Saric (9) drives past Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson in the first half Friday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Philadelphia 76ers' Shawn Long (left) and Cleveland Cavaliers' Deron Williams battle for the ball in the second half of a Friday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Philadelphia 76ers' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (right) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers' Channing Frye in the second half Friday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Philadelphia 76ers' T.J. McConnell (left) drives past Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving in the second half Friday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Philadelphia 76ers' Shawn Long (top) and Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love battle for a rebound in the second half Friday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Philadelphia 76ers' Shawn Long (36) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers' Kay Felder (20) in the second half Friday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue (left) talks with Deron Williams in the first half against the Philadelphia 76ers, Friday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) drives to the basket against Philadelphia 76ers' Dario Saric (9) in the first half Friday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)