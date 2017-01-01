Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) drives to the basket against Denver Nuggets' Juancho Hernangomez (41) in the first half of a game, Saturday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving (left) drives against Denver Nuggets' Gary Harris in the first half of a game, Saturday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson (13) passes against Denver Nuggets' Darrell Arthur (00) in the first half of a game, Saturday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (left) passes against Denver Nuggets' Jameer Nelson in the second half of a game, Saturday in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 125-109. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Denver Nuggets' Jameer Nelson (center) drives between Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love (left) and Kyrie Irving in the second half of a game, Saturday in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 125-109. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Denver Nuggets' Will Barton (top) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers' Channing Frye in the second half of a game, Saturday in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 125-109. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love (right) drives to the basket against Denver Nuggets' Darrell Arthur in the first half of a game, Saturday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Richard Jefferson (24) and Denver Nuggets' Juancho Hernangomez (41) battle for a loose ball in the second half of a game, Saturday in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 125-109.(AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson dunks against the Denver Nuggets in the first half of a game, Saturday in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 125-109. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Denver Nuggets' Will Barton (5) drives against Cleveland Cavaliers' Channing Frye (8) in the second half of a game, Saturday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Cavaliers' DeAndre Liggins (right) puts pressure on Denver Nuggets' Gary Harris as Harris drives to the basket in the second half of a game, Saturday in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 125-109. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)