Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (right) shoots against Minnesota Timberwolves' Shabazz Muhammad in the first half Wednesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving (2) drives against Minnesota Timberwolves' Ricky Rubio (9) in the first half Wednesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Richard Jefferson, right, drives against Minnesota Timberwolves' Ricky Rubio in the first half Wednesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) drives to the basket against Minnesota Timberwolves forward Andrew Wiggins (22) in the first half Wednesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Minnesota Timberwolves' Zach LaVine (8) passes over Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyle Korver (26) to Nemanja Bjelica in the first half, Wednesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Minnesota Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica (88) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers' Richard Jefferson (24) in the second half, Wednesday in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 125-97. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Minnesota Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns (32) is stopped by Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson (13) and LeBron James in the second half, Wednesday in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 125-97. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson (13) and Iman Shumpert (4) defend against Minnesota Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins (22) in the second half, Wednesday in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 125-97. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Minnesota Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins, top, drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James in the second half, Wednesday in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 125-97. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyle Korver (right) passes over Minnesota Timberwolves' Zach LaVine in the second half, Wednesday in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 125-97. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert (4) shoots over Minnesota Timberwolves' Shabazz Muhammad (15) in the second half, Wednesday in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 125-97. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Minnesota Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica (88) drives against Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving (2) in the second half, Wednesday in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 125-97. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue yells to players in the first half against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Wednesday in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 125-97. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)