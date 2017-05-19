Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (left) muscles his way to the basket as Boston Celtics guard Avery Bradley (right) tries to defend during first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Friday in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Players on the Cleveland Cavaliers bench react after their team scored a three-point basket against the Boston Celtics during first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Friday in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James trades high-fives with teammates Iman Shumpert (left) and Deron Williams (right) during first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics, Friday in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (right) blocks a shot by Boston Celtics guard Avery Bradley during first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Friday in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Boston Celtics forward Jae Crowder (99) and center Al Horford, right, defend against Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love, center, during first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Friday, May 19, 2017, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) tries to move the ball in front of Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) during first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Friday in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Teammates cheer after Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyle Korver (26) sank a three-point basket during first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics, Friday in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James signals as he runs upcourt during first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics, Friday in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Boston Celtics center Al Horford (left) and Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson (13) fight for the ball during first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Friday in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) fights for the ball between Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (left) and guard Kyrie Irving (rear) during first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Friday in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) shoots over Boston Celtics forward Gerald Green (30) during first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Friday in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Boston Celtics center Al Horford (left) and forward Jae Crowder (99) defend against Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (right) during first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Friday in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) drives against Boston Celtics forward Gerald Green (30) hanging on during first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Friday in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Boston Celtics guard Avery Bradley (0) defends against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (right) during first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Friday in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) drives against Boston Celtics forward Gerald Green (30) hanging on during first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Friday in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)