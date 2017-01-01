Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2) reaches around to defend Indiana Pacers forward Paul George (13) during the first half Wednesday in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2) shoots between Indiana Pacers forward Paul George (13) and guard Jeff Teague (44) during the first half Wednesday in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) drives on Indiana Pacers forward Lavoy Allen (5) during the first half Wednesday in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) shoots over Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner, left, during the first half Wednesday in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard DeAndre Liggins (14) is fouled by Indiana Pacers forward Paul George (right) during the first half Wednesday in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) drives on Indiana Pacers forward Paul George (13) during the first half Wednesday in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) is fouled by Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) during the second half Wednesday in Indianapolis. The Cavaliers defeated the Pacers 132-117. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Indiana Pacers guard Jeff Teague (44) shoots over Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2) during the second half Wednesday in Indianapolis. The Cavaliers defeated the Pacers 132-117. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Indiana Pacers forward Paul George (13) shoots over Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) during the second half Wednesday in Indianapolis. The Cavaliers defeated the Pacers 132-117. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue questions a call during the second half of the team's game against the Indiana Pacers Wednesday in Indianapolis. The Cavaliers defeated the Pacers 132-117. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Indiana Pacers forward Paul George (13) shoots in front of Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) during the second half Wednesday in Indianapolis. The Cavaliers defeated the Pacers 132-117. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
