Cleveland Cavaliers (from left) Kevin Love, LeBron James, Kyle Korver and Iman Shumpert celebrate a basket during the second half of Game 5 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics, on Thursday in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (top) shoots over Boston Celtics forward Jae Crowder during the first half of Game 5 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals, on Thursday in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith (left) defends against Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown (7) during the first half of Game 5 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals, on Thursday in Boston.(AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (left) drives to the basket against Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) during the first half of Game 5 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals, on Thursday in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) shoots over Boston Celtics guard Avery Bradley (0) during the first half of Game 5 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals, on Thursday in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love, top, shoots over Boston Celtics guard Avery Bradley (0) and center Al Horford during the first half of Game 5 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals on Thursday in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Boston Celtics center Kelly Olynyk (right) fouls Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving as he drives to the basket during the first half of Game 5 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals, on Thursday in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Boston Celtics center Kelly Olynyk (right) defends a shot by Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love during the first half of Game 5 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals, on Thursday in Boston.(AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) soars to the basket over Boston Celtics forward Jonas Jerebko (8) forward Jaylen Brown (7) and guard Terry Rozier (12) during the first half of Game 5 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals, on Thursday in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Deron Williams (31) drives against Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) during the first half of Game 5 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals, on Thursday in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (top) blocks a shot by Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown during the first half of Game 5 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals on Thursday in Boston.(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) soars to the basket over Boston Celtics forward Jae Crowder (left) and center Kelly Olynyk (41) during the second half of Game 5 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals on Thursday in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) drives to the basket against Boston Celtics center Kelly Olynyk during the second half of Game 5 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals on Thursday in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James lands on the floor during the second half of Game 5 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals on Thursday in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James celebrates his three point basket during the second half of Game 5 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals on Thursday in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown (7) lands on Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith (5) during the second half of Game 5 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals on Thursday in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James, right, drives to the basket as Boston Celtics center Kelly Olynyk lands on the court during the second half of Game 5 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals on Thursday in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) drives to the basket against Boston Celtics center Kelly Olynyk during the second half of Game 5 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals on Thursday in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) passes the ball as Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) and guard Terry Rozier, right, defend during the first half of Game 5 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals on Thursday in Boston.(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) gathers a rebound over Boston Celtics guard Avery Bradley (0) during the first half of Game 5 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals on Thursday in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens gestures from the sideline during the first half of Game 5 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers, on Thursday, May 25, 2017, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) soars to defend over Boston Celtics center Kelly Olynyk (41) during the first half of Game 5 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals, on Thursday in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James follows a loose ball during the first half of Game 5 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals, on Thursday in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) defends against Boston Celtics forward Jonas Jerebko (8) during the first half of Game 5 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals, on Thursday in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2) drives to the basket as Boston Celtics forward Jonas Jerebko (8) and center Al Horford (42) defend during the first half of Game 5 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals, on Thursday in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (left) and center Tristan Thompson trade high-five's during the first half of Game 5 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals, on Thursday in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) drives to the basket against Boston Celtics forwards Jonas Jerebko (8) and Jae Crowder (99) during the first half of Game 5 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals, on Thursday in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith (5), Boston Celtics forward Jonas Jerebko (8) and Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson (13) wait for a rebound during the first half of Game 5 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals, on Thursday in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (center) and Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) and center Al Horford (42) gesture during the first half of Game 5 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals, on Thursday in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Boston Celtics guard Avery Bradley (0) drives against Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) during the first half of Game 5 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals, on Thursday in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James appeals to referee Ken Mauer (41) during the first half of Game 5 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals, on Thursday in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) trades high-five's with Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2) during the first half of Game 5 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals, on Thursday in Boston.(AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (left) grabs a rebound from Boston Celtics center Al Horford (right) during the first half of during the first half of Game 5 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals, on Thursday in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) shoots over Boston Celtics center Kelly Olynyk (41) during the first half of Game 5 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals, on Thursday in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James, right, drives against Boston Celtics guard Avery Bradley during the second half of Game 5 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics, on Thursday in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James celebrates after sinking a three point shot during the second half of Game 5 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics, on Thursday in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Cleveland Cavalier fans Gilberto Cappas of Puerto Rico, and Sophia Ricard of Hudson cheer on the Cavs at the Watch Party for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics on Thursday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavalier fan Aliesia Dobrunick 5 of Cleveland gets a lift from her mom Hazel Kasl with the "Big Shot Basketball" at the Watch Party for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics on Thursday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron native DeMilles Jones cheers on the Cavs at the Watch Party for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics on Thursday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavalier fan Christopher Salek 12 of Medina participates in the "Jump it Up" venue at the Watch Party for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics on Thursday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavalier fans Jeremyah Gray, 6, and his sister Armonie Gray, 9, of Cleveland, eye the jumbo screen at the Watch Party for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics on Thursday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavalier Scream Team members dance it up at the Watch Party for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics on Thursday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavalier cheerleaders get the fans pumped at the Watch Party for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics on Thursday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavalier mascot Moon Dog gets the fans ready for mini basketballs at the Watch Party for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics on Thursday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
