Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2) shoots over Atlanta Hawks center Dwight Howard (8) as forward Paul Millsap (4) looks on in the second half Friday in Atlanta.(AP Photo/Brett Davis)
Atlanta Hawks center Dwight Howard (left) forces Ceveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James to pass the ball under the basket during the first quarter Friday in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
Former Atlanta Hawks guard Kyle Korver gives out high-fives while returning for the first time with the Cleveland Cavaliers to play against the Hawks Friday in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
Atlanta Hawks forward Paul Millsap (4) defends against the shot of Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) in the first half Friday in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brett Davis)
Atlanta Hawks center Dwight Howard shoots over Cleveland Cavaliers forward Channing Frye (8) during the first half Friday in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brett Davis)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James stands on the court after a foul call against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half Friday in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brett Davis)
Atlanta Hawks center Dwight Howard (8) dunks as Cleveland Cavaliers forward Channing Frye (8) and forward LeBron James (23) look on in the first half Friday in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brett Davis)
Atlanta Hawks forward Paul Millsap (4) shoots over Cleveland Cavaliers forward Derrick Williams (3) during the first half Friday in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brett Davis)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James reacts after scoring against Atlanta Hawks' Paul Millsap (right) and looking for a foul on the play during the first half Friday in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
Atlanta Hawks forward Paul Millsap acknowledges fans as he runs to the locker room before the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Friday in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brett Davis)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) shoots over Atlanta Hawks center Dwight Howard (8) in the second half Friday in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brett Davis)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) drives to the basket against Atlanta Hawks forward Paul Millsap (4) in the second half Friday in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brett Davis)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyle Korver (26) waves to the crowd after being honored in the first half Friday in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brett Davis)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Derrick Williams (3) grabs the ball from Atlanta Hawks forward Taurean Prince (12) in the first half Friday in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brett Davis)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2) shoots against the Atlanta Hawks in the second half Friday in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brett Davis)
Atlanta Hawks forward Paul Millsap (4) and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Deron Williams (31) dive for the ball in the second half Friday in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brett Davis)