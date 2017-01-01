Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Indiana Pacers' Paul George (left) reaches for the ball as Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James drives to the basket in overtime during a game, Sunday in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 135-130 in double overtime. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) drives against Indiana Pacers' Jeff Teague (44) in the first half of a game, Sunday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (left0 drives past Indiana Pacers' Paul George in the first half of a game, Sunday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Indiana Pacers' Monta Ellis (left) passes against Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James in overtime during a game, Sunday in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 135-130 in double overtime. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James dunks in front of Indiana Pacers' Myles Turner during the second half of a game, Sunday in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 135-130 in double overtime. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Indiana Pacers' Paul George (13) shoots over Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) during the second half of a game, Sunday in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 135-130 in double overtime. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Indiana Pacers' Paul George (right) drives against Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James during the second half of a game, Sunday in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 135-130 in double overtime. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert (left0 knocks the ball loose from Indiana Pacers' Paul George during the second half of a game, Sunday in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 135-130 in double overtime. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue yells instructions to players during the second half of the team's game against the Indiana Pacers, Sunday in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 135-130 in double overtime. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving (2) shoots over Indiana Pacers' Jeff Teague (44) in the first half of a game, Sunday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) drives to the basket against Indiana Pacers' Paul George (13) in the first half of a game, Sunday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Indiana Pacers' Monta Ellis (11) drives against Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) in the first half of an game, Sunday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) drives to the basket against Indiana Pacers' Jeff Teague (44) in the first half of a game, Sunday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving (2) drives against Indiana Pacers' Jeff Teague (44) in the first half of a game, Sunday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) passes around Indiana Pacers' Paul George (13) during the first half of a game, Sunday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert (left) is fouled by Indiana Pacers' Aaron Brooks during the first half of a game, Sunday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (left) drives to the basket against Indiana Pacers' Paul George in the first half of a game, Sunday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) dunks against Indiana Pacers' Paul George (13) during the first half of a game, Sunday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Deron Williams (31) shoots against Indiana Pacers' Aaron Brooks (00) in the first half of a game, Sunday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)