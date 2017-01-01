Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Tristan Thompson (left) reacts with center Tyler Zeller in the second half against the Washington Wizards, Wednesday, in Washington. The Cavaliers won 87-84. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Luke Walton (4) shoots past Washington Wizards forward Jan Vesely (24), in the second half Wednesday, in Washington. The Cavaliers won 87-84. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dion Waiters (3) shoots over Washington Wizards center Emeka Okafor (50) in the first half Wednesday, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2) drives against Washington Wizards guard Garrett Temple in the first half Wednesday, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Alonzo Gee dunks in front of Washington Wizards forward Martell Webster in the first half Wednesday, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving shoots as he is defended by Washington Wizards guard Garrett Temple in the second half Wednesday in Washington. The Cavaliers won 87-84. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Tristan Thompson (13) shoots over Washington Wizards center Emeka Okafor (50) in the second half Wednesday, in Washington. Thompson had 15 points in their 87-84 win. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)