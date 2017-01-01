Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving (2) tries to get past Orlando Magic's Nikola Vucevic (9) and Orlando Magic's Tobias Harris (12) during the first quarter of a game Sunday in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 91-85. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Orlando Magic's Beno Udrih (19) loses control of the ball trying to squeeze between Cleveland Cavaliers' Wayne Ellington (21) and Shaun Livingston (14) during the fourth quarter of a game Sunday in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 91-85. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Cavaliers' C.J. Miles (0) drives past Orlando Magic's E'Twaun Moore (55) during the second quarter of a game Sunday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson (13) shoots over Orlando Magic's Nikola Vucevic (9) during the second quarter of a game Sunday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Orlando Magic's Beno Udrih (19) shoots under pressure from Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson (13) during the first quarter of a game, Sunday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Orlando Magic's Tobias Harris (12) drives past Cleveland Cavaliers' Alonzo Gee (33) during the first quarter of a game Sunday in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 91-85. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Byron Scott (right) talks with guard Kyrie Irving during the fourth quarter of a game Sunday in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 91-85. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Orlando Magic's Nikola Vucevic (9) drives past Cleveland Cavalier's Marreese Speights (15) during the fourth quarter of a game Sunday in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 91-85. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)