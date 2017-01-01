Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jeremy Pargo (left) goes inside Philadelphia 76ers' Kwame Brown for a shot in the second quarter Wednesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
Philadelphia 76ers' Evan Turner (12) is fouled by Cleveland Cavaliers' Dion Waiters in the first quarter Wednesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Omri Casspi (36) dunks in front of Philadelphia 76ers' Dorell Wright during the second quarter Wednesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
Cleveland Cavaliers coach Byron Scott directs Alonzo Gee on an inbound play in the first quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Anderson Varejao is held back by C.J. Miles (0) after being called for a technical foul in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 92-83. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jeremy Pargo (8) shoots against Philadelphia 76ers' Spencer Hawes in the fourth quarter Wednesday in Cleveland. Pargo, playing in place of injured starter, Kyrie Irving, scored 28 points to lead the Cavaliers to a 92-83 win. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)