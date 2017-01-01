Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving shoots an outside shot during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2013.(AP Photo/Don Ryan)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Alonzo Gee, right, pressures Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2013. (AP Photo/Don Ryan)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Alonzo Gee, right, passes inside against Portland Trail Blazers forward LaMarcus Aldridge during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2013.(AP Photo/Don Ryan)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dion Waiters, right, drives to the basket past Portland Trail Blazers guard Wesley Matthews during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2013.(AP Photo/Don Ryan)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Tristan Thompson, right, shoots over Portland Trail Blazers center J.J. Hickson during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2013. Thompson scored 19 points as they beat the Trail Blazers 93-88.(AP Photo/Don Ryan)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving, right, dribbles against Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2013. Irving led the Cavaliers in scoring with 31 points as they won 93-88.(AP Photo/Don Ryan)
Portland Trail Blazers forward LaMarcus Aldridge, right, puts up a shot against Cleveland Cavaliers forward Tristan Thompson during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2013.(AP Photo/Don Ryan)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving calls a play as he adjusts his mask during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2013. Irving led the Cavaliers in scoring with 31 points as they won 93-88.(AP Photo/Don Ryan)