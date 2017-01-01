Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love shoots a three against Toronto Raptors forward Serge Ibaka during the third quarter in Game 1 of an Eastern Conference playoff game, May 1, at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love (right) is fouled by Indiana Pacers' Myles Turner during the second quarter in Game 1 of an Eastern Conference playoff game, April 15 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. The Cavs won the game 109-108. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) shoots as Toronto Raptors center Jonas Valanciunas (17) defends during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA second-round playoff series, May 5 in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)