Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) shoots against the Indiana Pacers during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) shoots against the Indiana Pacers during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love, left, dribbles against Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris (5) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Washington. The Cavaliers won 140-135 in overtime. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2016, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers' Chris Andersen (00) shoots against the Toronto Raptors during an NBA pre-season basketball game in Cleveland. The Cavaliers traded injured center Chris Andersen and cash to the Charlotte Hornets for a protected second-round draft pick. The move made Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, opens a roster spot for Cleveland and gives the NBA champions another asset to use for future deals. (AP Photo/Phil Long, File)