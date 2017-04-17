Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James is guarded by Indiana Pacers forward Paul George during the second quarter in Game 2 of an Eastern Conference playoff game on Monday, April 17, 2017, at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James goes to the basket against Indiana Pacers' Kevin Seraphin, left, during the first half in Game 3 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Thursday, April 20, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James scores over Indiana Pacers' Paul George during the second half in Game 3 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Thursday, April 20, 2017, in Indianapolis. Cleveland defeated Indiana 119-114. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James is guarded by Indiana Pacers guard Jeff Teague (center) and Indiana Pacers guard Monta Ellis (left) during the first quarter in Game 2 of an Eastern Conference playoff game on Monday, April 17, 2017, at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)