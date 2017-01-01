Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue yells instructions to players in the second half in Game 1 of a first-round playoff series April 15 against the Indiana Pacers, in Cleveland. Lue owes acting Warriors coach Mike Brown $100, and Brown is ready to accept it when their teams face off in the NBA Finals beginning Thursday, June 1. Brown spent two stints coaching the Cavs but beat Lue in a shooting contest nearly two decades ago when Lue was an NBA newcomer. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Acting Golden State Warriors coach Mike Brown gives out instruction during the first half in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals, May 20 in San Antonio. Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue owes Brown $100, and Brown is ready to accept it when their teams face off in the NBA Finals beginning Thursday, June 1. Brown spent two stints coaching the Cavs but beat Lue in a shooting contest nearly two decades ago when Lue was an NBA newcomer. (AP Photo/Ronald Cortes)
As a former thespian, I am very familiar with the terms stage left and stage right. I’m even familiar with falling off a stage and into the orchestra pit, which I did about 10 years ago when I emceed our church Christmas concert in the Strongsville High school auditorium. Let me tell you this is not a good thing to do, especially in front of hundreds of people who gasp as you go down.