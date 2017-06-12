Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, center, holds his daughter Riley as they celebrate with forward Kevin Durant, left, after Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers Monday in Oakland. The Warriors won 129-120 to win the NBA championship. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, left, and guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrate during the second half of Game 5 the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers Monday in Oakland. The Warriors won 129-120 to win the NBA championship. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) dunks over Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) and forward Kevin Durant (35) during the first half of Game 5 the NBA Finals Monday in Oakland. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Golden State Warriors forward David West (left) wrestles for the ball with Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving during the first half of Game 5 the NBA Finals Monday in Oakland. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson, center right, confronts Golden State Warriors forward David West during the first half of Game 5 the NBA Finals Monday in Oakland. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) reaches for the ball over Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) and guard Kyrie Irving (2) during the first half of Game 5 the NBA Finals Monday in Oakland. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson, center, loses the ball while shooting between Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson, left, and J.R. Smith during the first half of Game 5 the NBA Finals Monday in Oakland. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) defends a shot by Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith (5) during the first half of Game 5 the NBA Finals Monday in Oakland. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Golden State Warriors center Zaza Pachulia (27) and Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love battle for a rebound during the first half of Game 5 the NBA Finals Monday in Oakland. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Golden State Warriors forward David West, left, shoots against Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love during the first half of Game 5 the NBA Finals Monday in Oakland.
(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) gestures after scoring against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half of Game 5 the NBA Finals Monday in Oakland. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (center) loses the ball while guarded by Golden State Warriors guard Shaun Livingston (34) and forward Draymond Green during the first half of Game 5 the NBA Finals Monday in Oakland. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyle Korver during the first half of Game 5 the NBA Finals Monday in Oakland. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson, top left, and Golden State Warriors forward David West (3) are separated by guard J.R. Smith (5) and referee Dan Crawford (43) during the first half of Game 5 the NBA Finals Monday in Oakland. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (center) and forward Richard Jefferson (24) talk with referee Ed Malloy during the first half of Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors Monday in Oakland. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James, bottom, dribbles against Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala (9) and forward David West (3) during the first half of Game 5 the NBA Finals Monday in Oakland.
(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala (9) shoots over Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) during the first half of Game 5 the NBA Finals Monday in Oakland. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving, bottom, reaches for the ball under Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry during the first half of Game 5 the NBA Finals Monday in Oakland. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) passes as he is guarded by Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson during the first half of Game 5 the NBA Finals Monday in Oakland. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) dribbles past forward Draymond Green (23), from left, Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith and center Tristan Thompson during the first half of Game 5 the NBA Finals Monday in Oakland. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson (13) shoots between Golden State Warriors forward David West (3) and forward Draymond Green (23) during the first half of Game 5 the NBA Finals Monday in Oakland. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, Pool)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) shoots against Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) during the second half of Game 5 the NBA Finals Monday in Oakland. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (center) shoots against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half of Game 5 the NBA Finals Monday in Oakland. (Ezra Shaw/Pool Photo via AP)
Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala (9) dunks between Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) and forward LeBron James (23) during the first half of Game 5 the NBA Finals Monday in Oakland. (Ezra Shaw/Pool Photo via AP)
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant reacts after scoring against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half of Game 5 the NBA Finals Monday in Oakland. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
The Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry (30) drives past the Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) in the first quarter of Game 5 the NBA Finals Monday in Oakland. (Dan Honda/Bay Area News Group/TNS)
The Golden State Warriors' David West (left) and the Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson (13) get physical while reaching for a ball during the second quarter of Game 5 the NBA Finals Monday in Oakland. Both players would receive a technical foul. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group/TNS)
The Golden State Warriors' Andre Iguodala (right) plays tough defense against the Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) in the second quarter of Game 5 the NBA Finals Monday in Oakland. (Nhat V. Meyer/Bay Area News Group/TNS)
The Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant (35) celebrates after making a 3-point shot over the Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) in the second quarter of Game 5 the NBA Finals Monday in Oakland. (Nhat V. Meyer/Bay Area News Group/TNS)
The Golden State Warriors' David West and the Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving (right) battle for a ball during the second quarter of Game 5 the NBA Finals Monday in Oakland. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group/TNS)
Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson, left, shoots as Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson, center, is held by forward Draymond Green during the second half of Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Monday, June 12, 2017. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson (13) shoots again Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson, top, and forward Draymond Green during the second half of Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Monday, June 12, 2017. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts during the second half of Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers Monday in Oakland. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry shoots between Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyle Korver (26) and forward LeBron James (23) during the second half of Game 5 the NBA Finals Monday in Oakland. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (left) shoots against Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) during the second half of Game 5 the NBA Finals Monday in Oakland. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Golden State Warriors players celebrate after beating the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers Monday in Oakland. The Warriors won 129-120 to win the NBA championship. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates with fans after Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers Monday in Oakland. The Warriors won 129-120 to win the NBA championship. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) hugs Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry after Game 5 of the NBA Finals Monday in Oakland. The Warriors won 129-120 to win the NBA championship. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) celebrates with guard Klay Thompson after Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers Monday in Oakland. The Warriors won 129-120 to win the NBA championship. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant celebrates after Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers Monday in Oakland. The Warriors won 129-120 to win the NBA championship. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Golden State Warriors players, coaches and owners hold up the Larry O'Brien NBA Championship Trophy after Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers Monday in Oakland. The Warriors won 129-120 to win the NBA championship. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
