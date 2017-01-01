Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Toronto Raptors' DeMar DeRozan (10) grabs a rebound against Cleveland Cavaliers' Tyler Zeller and teammate Amir Johnson (15) in an game Dec. 18 in Cleveland. Zeller has been selected to participate in the Rising Stars Challenge during NBA All-Star Weekend. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson (13) dunks against the Golden State Warriors in the second quarter Tuesday, in Cleveland. Thompson has been selected to participate in the Rising Stars Challenge during NBA All-Star Weekend. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Dion Waiters (3) drives past Golden State Warriors' Kent Bazemore (20) in the second quarter Tuesday, in Cleveland. Waiters has been selected to participate in the Rising Stars Challenge during NBA All-Star Weekend. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)