Teammates cheer after Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyle Korver (26) sank a three-point basket during first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics, Friday in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Cleveland Cavaliers players celebrate their lead over the Boston Celtics during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving (left) Kyle Korver (center) and Channing Frye trade high-fives during the second half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics, Friday in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)