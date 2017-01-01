Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA Finals Thursday in Oakland. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (left) passes against Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) and forward Draymond Green during the second half of Game 1 of the NBA Finals Thursday in Oakland. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) snags a loose ball against Golden State Warriors forward James Michael McAdoo (20) during Game 1 of the NBA Finals Thursday in Oakland. (Stan Olszewski/Special to S.F. Examiner)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) dunks against the Golden State Warriors during the second half of Game 1 of the NBA Finals Thursday in Oakland. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) grabs a rebound against Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA Finals Thursday in Oakland. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (left) shoots against Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) during the second half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Thursday. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2) drives against Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) during the first half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Thursday. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) defends a shot by Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA Finals Thursday in Oakland. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, Pool)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) is guarded by Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA Finals Thursday in Oakland. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, right, defends Cleveland Cavaliers guard Deron Williams during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA Finals Thursday in Oakland. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson (right) shoots against Golden State Warriors center Zaza Pachulia during the second half of Game 1 of the NBA Finals Thursday in Oakland.(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)