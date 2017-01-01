Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Cavaliers general manager Chris Grant talks to the media about the firing of head coach Byron Scott at a news conference Thursday in Independence, Ohio. The Cleveland Cavaliers fired Scott after three losing seasons. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Cavaliers general manager Chris Grant talks to the media at a news conference about the firing of head coach Byron Scott, Thursday in Independence, Ohio. The Cavaliers fired Scott after three losing seasons. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Cavaliers general manager Chris Grant talks to the media about the firing of head coach Byron Scott at a news conference Thursday in Independence, Ohio. The Cleveland Cavaliers fired Scott after three losing seasons. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)