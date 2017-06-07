Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyle Korver (26) dunks against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of GGame 3 of the NBA Finals, Wednesday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala, right, drives on Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyle Korver (26) during the first half of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals in Cleveland, Wednesday, June 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)