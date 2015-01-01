Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving (2) passes as Toronto Raptors' DeMar DeRozan (10) defends during the first half of a game in Cleveland on Nov. 15, 2016. The Cavaliers won 121-117. (AP Photo/Phil Long)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving (2) passes as Toronto Raptors' DeMar DeRozan (10) defends during the first half of a game in Cleveland on Nov. 15, 2016. The Cavaliers won 121-117. (AP Photo/Phil Long)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving (2) drives past Milwaukee Bucks' John Henson (31) during the first half of a game on Dec. 21, 2016, in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 113-102. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving (2) looks to drive against Boston Celtics' Isaiah Thomas (4) during the first half of a game on Nov. 3, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)