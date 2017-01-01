Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (right) jumps over teammate Kyle Korver to defend against Charlotte Hornets' Cody Zeller (left) during the second half of a game in Charlotte, N.C. in March 2017. The Cavaliers won 112-105. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Washington Wizards' John Wall (2) drives past Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) for a basket during the first half of a game in Cleveland in March 2017. (AP Photo/Phil Long)
Indiana Pacers' Monta Ellis (left) passes against Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James in overtime during a game, Sunday in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 135-130 in double overtime. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Indiana Pacers' Paul George (13) shoots over Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) during the second half of a game, Sunday in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 135-130 in double overtime. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Indiana Pacers' Monta Ellis (11) drives against Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) in the first half of a game, Sunday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Indiana Pacers' Paul George (right) drives against Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James during the second half of a game, Sunday, in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 135-130 in double overtime. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)