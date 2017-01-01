Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2) drives against Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) during the first half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Thursday. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (left) shoots against Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) during the second half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Thursday. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2) shoots against Golden State Warriors center Zaza Pachulia during the first half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Thursday. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, Pool)