Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James warms-up before Game 2 of an Eastern Conference playoff game on April 17, at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James reacts after hitting a basket against the Indiana Pacers during the second half of Game 3 of a first-round NBA playoff series, April 20, in Indianapolis. The Cavaliers defeated the Pacers 119-114. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)