Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) and Richard Jefferson (24) celebrate after James makes a basket in the second half in Game 1 of a first-round NBA playoff series against the Indiana Pacers, April 15 in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 109-108. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Channing Frye sinks a three-pointer against Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner during the second quarter in Game 2 of an Eastern Conference playoff game on April 17, at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Channing Frye (second from right) gets a pass to Iman Shumpert (left) against the Toronto Raptors defense during the fourth quarter in Game 1 of an Eastern Conference playoff game May 1 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Richard Jefferson (right) drives against Orlando Magic's C.J. Watson in the first half of an game, April 4, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)