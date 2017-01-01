Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
In this Feb. 26, 2007 file photo, Los Angeles Clippers' Shaun Livingston sits on a stretcher after injuring his knee during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Bobcats in Los Angeles. Livingston was down and out after shredding his knee when he landed after a layup attempt in a Feb. 26, 2007, game. He had gone from being the No. 4 overall pick straight out of a Peoria, Ill., high school to contributing to a rare Los Angeles Clippers playoff run to suddenly needing to learn to walk again. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Shaun Livingston (14) looks for an opening against Miami Heat's Dwyane Wade (3) during the fourth quarter of agame March 20 in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)