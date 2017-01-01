Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Cavaliers LeBron James (23) reacts after being fouled by Golden State Warriors Draymond Green (23) in the second quarter on Monday at Oracle Arena in Oakland. (Jane Tyska/Bay Area News Group/TNS)
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James, right, shoots over Golden State Warriors' Andre Iguodala (9) during the first half on Monday at Oracle Arena in Oakland. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green (23) shoots over Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyle Korver (26) in the second quarter on Monday at Oracle Arena in Oakland. (Jane Tyska/Bay Area News Group/TNS)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving (right) and Golden State Warriors' Zaza Pachulia (27) chase a loose ball during the first half on Monday at Oracle Arena in Oakland. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (left) slips while driving the ball away from Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant (35) during the first half quarter on Monday at Oracle Arena in Oakland. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant (left) defends against Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James during the first half on Monday at Oracle Arena in Oakland.�(AP Photo/Ben Margot)