Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Security checks a purse outside the Cavs fan festival prior to Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics on Tuesday, at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. Security has heightened after last night's deadly blast at the Ariana Grande concert in England.(Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
A Cleveland Police Officer checks inside the jacket of a fan entering Fan Fest Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics on Tuesday, at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. Security has heightened after last night's deadly blast at the Ariana Grande concert in England. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Security stands outside the gates of the Cavs fan festival before Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics on Tuesday, at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. Security has heightened after last night's deadly blast at the Ariana Grande concert in England. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
A Cleveland Police Officer stands watch at Fan Fest before Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics on Tuesday, at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)