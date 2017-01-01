Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
New York Knicks' Derrick Rose stands on the court during a free throw attempt in the first half of a game March 25 against the San Antonio Spurs, in San Antonio. A person familiar with the negotiations says the Cleveland Cavaliers are discussing a contract with former NBA MVP Derrick Rose. The team is discussing a one-year deal with Rose, said the person who spoke Thursday to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the talks. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)
New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose (25) goes for a layup and knocks Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry to the floor as Warriors forward Andre Iguodala (9) reacts in the second half of a game March 5 at Madison Square Garden in New York. A person familiar with the negotiations says the Cleveland Cavaliers are discussing a contract with former NBA MVP Derrick Rose. The team is discussing a one-year deal with Rose, said the person who spoke Thursday to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the talks. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)