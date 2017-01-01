Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
This June 12, 2012 file photo shows Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Derek Fisher (37) breaking down court against the Miami Heat during the first half at Game 1 of the NBA finals basketball series, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Derek Fisher (37) shouts during the first half at Game 2 of the NBA finals basketball series against the Miami Heat in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Los Angeles Clippers' Kenyon Martin (2) holds the rim during the first round of the NBA basketball playoffs in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston)