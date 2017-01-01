Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Alonzo Gee (33) scores against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Nov. 30, 2012, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Atlanta Hawks guard Jeff Teague (0) goes up for a shot against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Jeremy Pargo (8) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Nov. 30, 2012, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Atlanta Hawks guard Devin Harris (34) scores as Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dion Waiters (3) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Nov. 30, 2012, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Tristan Thompson (13) and Atlanta Hawks forward Zaza Pachulia (27) battle for a rebound during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Nov. 30, 2012, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Atlanta Hawks guard Jeff Teague holds his foot after coming down hard on it during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Friday, Nov. 30, 2012, in Atlanta. Teague remained in the game. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Atlanta Hawks guards DeShawn Stevenson and Devin Harris, left, react after a basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Friday, Nov. 30, 2012, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Atlanta Hawks forward Josh Smith (5) is fouled as he drives against Cleveland Cavaliers center Anderson Varejao (17) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Nov. 30, 2012, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Atlanta Hawks center Al Horford (15) goes to the basket as Cleveland Cavaliers center Tyler Zeller (40) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Nov. 30, 2012, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Atlanta Hawks forward Josh Smith (5) and Cleveland Cavaliers forward Tristan Thompson (13) fight for a rebound during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Nov. 30, 2012, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)