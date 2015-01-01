Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Brooklyn Nets' Caris LeVert (22) fouls Cleveland Cavaliers' Kay Felder (20) in the second half of a game, Dec. 23, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Kay Felder (right) shoots under pressure from Brooklyn Nets' Anthony Bennett (second from right) in the second half of a game, Dec. 23, in Cleveland. Nets' Randy Foye (left) and Cavaliers' Channing Frye watch. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kay Felder (20) shoots over Indiana Pacers center Al Jefferson (7) during the first half of a game, Nov. 16 in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)