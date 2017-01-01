Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love bobbles the ball in front of Oklahoma City Thunder forward Andre Roberson (21) during the third quarter of a game, Feb. 9 in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love battles for a rebound with Portland Trail Blazers center Mason Plumlee and forward Al-Farouq Aminu during the first half of a game, Jan. 11 in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (left) and Charlotte Hornets forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist fight for a loose ball in the second half of a game, Dec. 31, 2016 in Charlotte. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (left) and Sacramento Kings forward Anthony Tolliver compete for rebounding position during the second half of agame Jan. 13, in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)