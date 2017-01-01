Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Jeremy Pargo (8) goes up for a basket against Orlando Magic forward Andrew Nicholson, left, during the second half in an NBA preseason basketball game at US Bank Arena, Monday in Cincinnati. The Cavaliers won in overtime, 114-111. (AP Photo/David Kohl)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Alonzo Gee (33) shoots against Orlando Magic forward Justin Harper (32) during the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game, Monday in Cincinnati. The Cavaliers won in overtime, 114-111. (AP Photo/David Kohl)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Tyler Zeller (40) goes up for a basket against Orlando Magic forward Nikola Vucevic (9) during the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game, Monday in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/David Kohl)
Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Byron Scott, left, talks with guards Dion Waiters (3) and Omri Casspi during the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game, Monday in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/David Kohl)