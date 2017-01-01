Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Cavaliers' Luke Walton (4) shoots over Milwaukee Bucks' Brandon Jennings during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 22, 2012, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jim Prisching)
Milwaukee Bucks' Luc Richard Mbah a Moute defends as Cleveland Cavaliers' Dion Waiters (3) drives to the basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 22, 2012, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jim Prisching)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Luke Walton (4) drives to the basket around Milwaukee Bucks' Ersan Ilyasova (7) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 22, 2012, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jim Prisching)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Dion Waiters left, drives to the basket around Milwaukee Bucks' Marquis Daniels during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 22, 2012, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jim Prisching)