Phoenix Suns' Goran Dragic (1), of Slovenia, drives past Cleveland Cavaliers' Samardo Damuels, of Jamaica, during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Friday, Nov. 9, 2012, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Alonzo Gee (33) shoots over Phoenix Suns' Marcin Gortat, of Poland, during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Friday, Nov. 9, 2012, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Anderson Varejao, left, of Brazil, passes around Phoenix Suns' Marcin Gortat (4), of Poland, during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Friday, Nov. 9, 2012, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)